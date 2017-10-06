Taking Power vs Making Power

From taking power to making power. This week on The Laura Flanders Show, a special report from Athens, Greece where many are asking if progressives in government can change much at all if people don’t first change society. In 2015, anti-austerity Greeks were disappointed by the progressive left Syriza government, which they'd voted into office after the financial crisis, but the other things they did to meet society’s needs just might be sowing the seeds for transformation.

