Cooperative Care: Empowered Caregiving
Direct Care Alliance
"Cooperative Care: Empowered Caregiving" is a 40-minute documentary about a home health care coop in Wisconsin. The film explores the philosophy of the group and the daily activities of the CNAs who work there.
Publication Date:
Friday, September 1, 2017
