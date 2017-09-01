Cooperative Care: Empowered Caregiving

"Cooperative Care: Empowered Caregiving" is a 40-minute documentary about a home health care coop in Wisconsin. The film explores the philosophy of the group and the daily activities of the CNAs who work there.

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, September 1, 2017
Elder Care
Healthcare
Home Work (cleaning, personal care, etc.)
Mutual Aid
Organizational Support & Development
United States
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Workplace Democracy
Solidarity Economy Organizing
Strategies for Change
cooperative commonwealth
place-based (local) economics
