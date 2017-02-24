Resist & Build

[Editor's note: this event took place recently in Madison, WI.]

Jon Greendeer is a proud member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a student of the Ho-Chunk language and traditional way of life. A musician, cyclist, woodworker, drone pilot, and bowhunter, Jon believes on building a life around activity and the outdoors.

Jon is the former President of the Ho-Chunk Nation having prior served as the Chair of the Grievance Review Board, Certified Mediator, and Executive Administrative Officer.

Dario Farcy is a youth leader in the economic and social solidarity movement in Latin America. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dario is President of Proyecto Coopar, a cooperative of youth communications workers, and works for the Cooperative Confederation of Argentina as a public relations specialist. He also serves as chairman of International Relations of FEDECABA, the federation of self-managed cooperatives working for a new economy in Buenos Aires.

Gabriela Buffa currently serves as the youth representative on the Board of Directors of the International Cooperative Alliance. She has served on the board of directors of the IMFC (Instituto Movilizador de Fodos Cooperativos / Mobilizing Institute of Cooperative Funds) as the head of the youth Secretariat, and works as Educational Adviser at Idelcoop, the IMFC fund for education and technical assistance, where she coordinates capacity-building programs for cooperative initiatives. Since 2010 she has been managing the construction of the IMFC’s youth participation space, and has served as chair of the Youth Committee of the Cooperative Confederation of Argentina.

Kali Akuno is co-director of Cooperation Jackson, an emerging network of worker cooperatives and supporting institutions based in Jackson, MS. Cooperative Jackson seeks to create economic democracy and a vibrant solidarity economy in Jackson that will help to transform Mississippi and the South.



Kali served as the Director of Special Projects and External Funding in the Mayoral Administration of the late Choke Lumumba of Jackson, MS. His focus was supporting cooperative development, sustainability, human rights and international relations. He is also the former Co-Director of the US Human Rights Network and served as the Executive Director of the Peoples’ Hurricane Relief Fund (PHRF) based in New Orleans, LA after Hurricane Katrina.

Sarah van Gelder is the cofounder and editor at large of award-winning YES! Magazine where she writes a bi-weekly column called “The Revolution Where You Live,” the title of her latest book. She explores the leading edge of change, writing and speaking internationally on topics ranging from cooperative economics to mass incarceration, from health to sustainable lifestyles, and on the role of solutions-oriented journalism in building a better society.

