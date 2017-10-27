Paths to Just Recovery
This week on the show, Patri Ramirez Gonzalez from the Puerto Rico/Detroit Solidarity Exchange Network talks about grassroots plans to save family farmers and the ecosystem in Puerto Rico, and Trishala Deb, Asia regional director for Thousand Currents, a grant-making organization with partners across the world, shares hard won lessons from grassroots activists in Asia. Then from food justice and grassroots brilliance we'll hear from David Galarza Santa, a labor and community activist, about a Puerto Rican plan to recover, revitalize and resist calls for electricity privatization by building back different.
Watch more episodes of The Laura Flanders Show
Go to the GEO front page
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops - NEW!
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action