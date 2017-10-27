Paths to Just Recovery

Grassroots Rebuilding Projects in Puerto Rico and Nepal
The Laura Flanders Show

This week on the show, Patri Ramirez Gonzalez from the Puerto Rico/Detroit Solidarity Exchange Network talks about grassroots plans to save family farmers and the ecosystem in Puerto Rico, and Trishala Deb, Asia regional director for Thousand Currents, a grant-making organization with partners across the world, shares hard won lessons from grassroots activists in Asia. Then from food justice and grassroots brilliance we'll hear from David Galarza Santa, a labor and community activist, about a Puerto Rican plan to recover, revitalize and resist calls for electricity privatization by building back different.

Publication Date: 
Friday, October 27, 2017
Community Development
Construction & Repair
Ecological Processes
Food
Housing
Mutual Aid
United States
Latin America
Asia (Southeast)
Producer Cooperatives
Support Organizations
Economic Justice
Environmental Justice
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative commonwealth
