Solidarity Between North and South

When the Social and Solidarity Economy Meets International Development
SOS Faim
SUSY

SOS Faim met with the NGO Autre Terre, a development organisation that takes advantage of its experience in Social and Solidarity Economy in Belgium to strengthen and support economic development project in Africa and Latin America...and that also benefits from the experiences of its partners in the South to strengthen its own activity in Belgium. It's a great example of mutualisation and exchange between the North and the South, the South and the North, the South and the South, and the North and the North!

Watch more videos from SUSY (Sustainable and Solidarity Economy) on their Youtube Channel.

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, December 23, 2016
