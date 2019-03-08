Cooperatives and Community Care Needs

UW Center for Cooperatives

This 2018 webinar series, Cooperative Solutions for Community Needs, was sponsored by the University of WIsconsin Center for Cooperatives. Watch the rest of the webinar series on YouTube.

 

Go to the GEO front page

About the author: 

The University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives seeks to increase understanding and encourage critical thinking about cooperatives by fostering scholarship and mutual learning among academics, the cooperative community, policy makers and the public.

Publication Date: 
Friday, March 8, 2019
Childcare
Community Development
Elder Care
United States
Consumer Cooperatives
Parent Cooperative Preschools
Economic Justice
Strategies for Change
cooperative commonwealth
  • Share
  • 93 reads