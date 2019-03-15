Creating a Just, Regenerative, and Democratic Economy
Aaron Tanaka is founder and Director of the Boston-based Center for Economic Democracy. Aaron is also a community organizer, grant-maker, impact investor, and a founding organizer of the Boston Ujima Project, which brings together neighbors, workers, business owners and investors to create a new community-controlled regional economy. He is an Echoing Green and BALLE Fellow, and co-chair of the national New Economy Coalition and the Asian American Resource Workshop.
Some highlights from Ryan Honeyman’s Conversation with Aaron Tanaka include:
How Aaron got into the work he is doing today
Aaron’s thoughts on democratizing capital and the launch of the Boston Ujima Project
How social entrepreneurs can get more involved in grassroots activism and movement building
The balance between creating examples of Next Economy solutions and organizing for policy change at the government level
Aaron’s thoughts on how folks can help create the Next Economy
