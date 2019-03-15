Creating a Just, Regenerative, and Democratic Economy

An Interview with Aaron Tanaka
LIFT Economy

Aaron Tanaka is founder and Director of the Boston-based Center for Economic Democracy. Aaron is also a community organizer, grant-maker, impact investor, and a founding organizer of the Boston Ujima Project, which brings together neighbors, workers, business owners and investors to create a new community-controlled regional economy. He is an Echoing Green and BALLE Fellow, and co-chair of the national New Economy Coalition and the Asian American Resource Workshop.

Some highlights from Ryan Honeyman’s Conversation with Aaron Tanaka include:

  • How Aaron got into the work he is doing today

  • Aaron’s thoughts on democratizing capital and the launch of the Boston Ujima Project

  • How social entrepreneurs can get more involved in grassroots activism and movement building

  • The balance between creating examples of Next Economy solutions and organizing for policy change at the government level

  • Aaron’s thoughts on how folks can help create the Next Economy

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Friday, March 15, 2019
Community Development
Mutual Aid
United States
Cooperative Financial Institutions
Support Organizations
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Immigrant Justice
Racial Justice
Workplace Democracy
Financing
Linking Opposition & Alternatives
Strategies for Change
beyond capitalism
cooperative commonwealth
solidarity economy
  • Share
  • 131 reads