Creating a Cooperative Food System in West Oakland
Mandela MarketPlace is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with local residents, family farmers, and community-based businesses to improve health, create wealth, and build assets through cooperative food enterprises in low income communities. Our approach is based on a systems model that addresses issues of economic disinvestment, food insecurity, and health inequity, building on community assets to cultivate a thriving food hub.

 

 

Friday, September 29, 2017
