How Young Farmers Are Using Cooperatives to Build Successful Farms
Democracy at Work Institute
National Young Farmers Coalition
Speakers:
Margaret Bau, Cooperative Development specialist with USDA Rural Development Wisconsin
Diane Chapeta, Fifth Season Cooperative Growers
Narendra Varma, Our Table Cooperative Farm
Rebekah Hanlon, Valley Green Feast
Fay Strongin, Little City Growers Cooperative
Joe Rinehart, US Federation of Worker Cooperatives
Publication Date:
Friday, September 15, 2017
