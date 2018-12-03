Equal Care Co-op

An Interview with Emma Back
Equal Care Co-op co-founder Emma Back talks with Leo Sammallahti and Josh Davis about the process of forming the UK's first multi-stakeholder social care platform co-op.

 

When citing this article, please use the following format: Grassroots Economic Organizing (2018). Equal Care Co-op: An Interview with Emma Back.
December 3, 2018
