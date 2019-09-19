Coming Home to Casa di Alice

[Editor's note: this video from AroundTheWorld.coop profiles a Southern Italian social cooperative that has received land and a building confiscated from the Mafia. For an in depth examination of the intersection between the fight against organized crime and the flourishing of co-ops in Italy, see From Clans to Co-ops by Theodoros Rakopoulos.]

To read more about the Casa di Alice project, visit AroundTheWorld.coop

