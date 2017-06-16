Rising Up with TESA!

GEO Podcast #8
Grassroots Economic Organizing

A conversation with Darya Marchenkova and Brian Van Slyke of the Toolbox for Education and Social Action (TESA) worker co-op. Topics include TESA's new board game Rise Up!, what it's like to work in a geographically distributed collective, and how the collective has balanced consensus  and autonomous decision-making.

Embed Music - Embed Audio -

 

Go to the GEO front page

Citations: 
When citing this article, please use the following format: Grassroots Economic Organizing (2017). Rising Up with TESA!: GEO Podcast #8. Grassroots Economic Organizing (GEO) http://geo.coop/story/rising-tesa
Publication Date: 
Friday, June 16, 2017
News & Media
United States
Canada
Collectives
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Environmental Justice
Feminism & Gender Justice
Immigrant Justice
Native Justice & Sovereignty
Organized Labor
Peace Building
Queer & Trans Liberation
Racial Justice
Workplace Democracy
Ethical Purchasing
Networking & Collaboration
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative commonwealth
  • Share
  • 82 reads