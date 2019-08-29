Co-op Education in Madison
WORT 89.9 FM Madison
Could worker-owned cooperatives be the secret to equitable, sustainable development in the Madison area? Madison Public Library and the UW Center for Cooperatives have teamed up to teach people how.
About the author:
WORT 89.9 FM is Listener-Sponsored, Volunteer Powered Community Radio broadcasting to South Central Wisconsin via our studios in Madison. Available worldwide through online streaming and archives. We provide an outlet for communication, education, free expression, entertainment, training and access for the purpose of sharing musical and cultural experiences.
Publication Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
