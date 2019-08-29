Co-op Education in Madison

Could worker-owned cooperatives be the secret to equitable, sustainable development in the Madison area? Madison Public Library and the UW Center for Cooperatives have teamed up to teach people how.

 

Thursday, August 29, 2019
