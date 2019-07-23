This video is about the Beaver Creek Housing Cooperative. Their mission statement reads:

We are a diverse and affordable housing community that promotes a safe and healthy environment.



We depend on each other to contribute to the organization and life at our co-op.



We balance the needs of our community with the needs of the individual.



We maintain our strong community and a responsible relationship with the larger community by using co-operative principles and by effectively resolving conflicts.



We treat each other with kindness and respect.