This video is about the Beaver Creek Housing Cooperative. Their mission statement reads:

We are a diverse and affordable housing community that promotes a safe and healthy environment.
 
We depend on each other to contribute to the organization and life at our co-op.
 
We balance the needs of our community with the needs of the individual.
 
We maintain our strong community and a responsible relationship with the larger community by using co-operative principles and by effectively resolving conflicts.
 
We treat each other with kindness and respect.

 

Publication Date: 
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
