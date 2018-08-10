The Low Impact Living Affordable Community

An Interview with Joe Atkinson
Graham Burnett

Joe Atkinson describes the ethos and practicalities of LILAC, a member-led housing co-operative which uses permaculture design thinking and an innovative financing model called a Mutual Home Ownership Society. It makes ownership of high-quality, ecologically responsible housing accessable to those on relatively modest incomes. As a cohousing scheme, it promotes community and there are numerous shared facilities such as the Common House, laundry, workshop and extensive communal gardens. Regular social events, communal meals and other activities all help to build social glue in this diverse, multigenerational community.

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, August 10, 2018
Housing
Western Europe
Housing Cooperatives
cooperative economy
place-based (local) economics
solidarity economy
