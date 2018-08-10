The Low Impact Living Affordable Community
Joe Atkinson describes the ethos and practicalities of LILAC, a member-led housing co-operative which uses permaculture design thinking and an innovative financing model called a Mutual Home Ownership Society. It makes ownership of high-quality, ecologically responsible housing accessable to those on relatively modest incomes. As a cohousing scheme, it promotes community and there are numerous shared facilities such as the Common House, laundry, workshop and extensive communal gardens. Regular social events, communal meals and other activities all help to build social glue in this diverse, multigenerational community.
