Cohousing in Ann Arbor, MI

Cohousing communities are intentional, collaborative neighborhoods created with a little ingenuity. They bring together the value of private homes with the benefits of more sustainable living. That means residents actively participate in the design and operation of their neighborhoods, and share common facilities and good connections with neighbors. All in all, they stand as innovative and sustainable answers to today’s environmental and social problems.

In this episode of Planet Community, travel to Ann Arbor, MI where three adjacent cohousing communities have formed over the last 20 years, home to over 300 people.

To learn more about the Planet Community series, catch all of the new episodes, and support the next season in development here.

This documentary series is Produced by the Fellowship for Intentional Community and Skillly Media.

It was funded by public support through this Kickstarter campaign. Support our work!

What's is Planet Community all about?

Let’s get real. We are facing multiple, interconnected global dangers, rooted in the exploitation of people and planet.

These dangers include climate change, wealth disparity, and social injustice. These are co-created and mutually reinforcing problems. They are systemic, and systemic problems require holistic solutions.

What do community solutions look like?

Whether it’s a small group in a collective household or hundreds of people on a piece of land, intentional communities are micro-societies offering insights into living a cooperative set of values.

They are living laboratories working to create and model whole systems, integrated locally to globally.

Join the Movement!

