Student Housing Co-ops and the Inter-Cooperative Council

Student housing co-operatives offer something far beyond the usual college experience.

Members learn about community and how to show up in today’s world as responsible citizens. This is the University of Life!

The second episode of Season 1 of Planet Community takes us to Luther House, a student housing co-op that is part of the Inter-Cooperative Council of Ann Arbor, MI.

Luther House and ICC Ann Arbor is a member of the North American Students of Cooperation (NASCO), a national network and organization.

Student housing co-ops have a rich history dating back to at least the 1930’s, with ICC Ann Arbor being formed in 1937.

Today the ICC includes 16 co-ops, and NASCO includes over 50 members across the county, which includes individual houses and networks like the ICC.

We all know that education is not only important for personal success, it’s crucial to a healthy democracy, and access to education is not something everyone has.

Student co-ops help lower some of the barriers, while also giving students an experience of how cooperative organization can work in the day-to-day social institutions where we live our lives.

What's is Planet Community all about?

Let’s get real. We are facing multiple, interconnected global dangers, rooted in the exploitation of people and planet. These dangers include climate change, wealth disparity, and social injustice.

These are co-created and mutually reinforcing problems. They are systemic, and systemic problems require holistic solutions.

What do community solutions look like?

Whether it’s a small group in a collective household or hundreds of people on a piece of land, intentional communities are micro-societies offering insights into living a cooperative set of values.

They are living laboratories working to create and model whole systems, integrated locally to globally.

