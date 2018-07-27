The Worker's Economy as Global Strategy
What is it? Where is it going? How to nurture it?
Workers' Economy Network
Center for Global Justice
Grassroots Economic Organizing
Left Forum panel - June 2, 2018, New York City.
Since 2007, the Workers' Economy Network has brought together some 800 recuperated and self-managed enterprises, cooperatives, social economy organizations, trade unions, and researchers committed to self-management practices and to a new workers' economy.
The next major workers' economy event: The 3rd North American regional "encuentro" of the Workers' Economy Network in Mexico City, Nov. 8-10, 2018.
Panelists:
- Andres Ruggeri & Marcelo Vieta: "From Network to Movement,"
- Jesus Tores: "TRADOC & the Workers' Economy"
- Armando Robles: "Workers' Economy & New Era Windows"
- Micky Metts: "Communications & the Workers' Economy"
- Alexander Buzgalin: "Worker Management in the USSR & Today"
- Stephanie Guico: "A Workers' Economy on Unceded Land"
- Sean Smith: "What Union Councils Can Learn from Worker-recuperations"
- Peter Ranis: "Workers Challenging Capitalism"
Publication Date:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 4: Sociocracy / Dynamic Governance -NEW!
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action