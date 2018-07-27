The Worker's Economy as Global Strategy

What is it? Where is it going? How to nurture it?
Workers' Economy Network
Center for Global Justice
Grassroots Economic Organizing

Left Forum panel - June 2, 2018, New York City.

Since 2007, the Workers' Economy Network has brought together some 800 recuperated and self-managed enterprises, cooperatives, social economy organizations, trade unions, and researchers committed to self-management practices and to a new workers' economy.

The next major workers' economy event: The 3rd North American regional "encuentro" of the Workers' Economy Network in Mexico City, Nov. 8-10, 2018.

Panelists:

  • Andres Ruggeri & Marcelo Vieta: "From Network to Movement,"
  • Jesus Tores: "TRADOC & the Workers' Economy"
  • Armando Robles: "Workers' Economy & New Era Windows"
  • Micky Metts: "Communications & the Workers' Economy"
  • Alexander Buzgalin: "Worker Management in the USSR & Today"
  • Stephanie Guico: "A Workers' Economy on Unceded Land"
  • Sean Smith: "What Union Councils Can Learn from Worker-recuperations"
  • Peter Ranis: "Workers Challenging Capitalism"

 

