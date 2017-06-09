Why Worker Co-ops?

An Interview with Jessica Gordon Nembhard
Democracy At Work

Prof. Richard Wolff interviews GEO Collective member Dr. Jessica Gordon Nembhard about her book Collective Courage: The History of African American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice.

 

Friday, June 9, 2017
