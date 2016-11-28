Two Models of Cooperative Development

A Conversation with Adam Trott & Jessica Bonanno
LIFT Economy

Jessica Bonanno from the Democracy Collaborative and Adam Trott from the Valley Alliance of Worker Cooperatives. The Democracy Collaborative has been doing important work around community wealth building, one of their most notable projects being the Evergreen Cooperatives in Cleveland, OH. The Valley Alliance of Worker Cooperatives (VAWC) is a cooperative of 8 worker-coops in Western Massachusetts created to serve their members and promote the development of the cooperative economy.

Listen to more episodes of the LIFT Economy podcast

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Monday, November 28, 2016
Community Development
Public Policy & Governance
United States
Multi-Stakeholder Cooperatives
Support Organizations
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Workplace Democracy
Cross-Sector Alliances
cooperative economy
high-road economic development
  • Share
  • 764 reads