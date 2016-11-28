Two Models of Cooperative Development

Jessica Bonanno from the Democracy Collaborative and Adam Trott from the Valley Alliance of Worker Cooperatives. The Democracy Collaborative has been doing important work around community wealth building, one of their most notable projects being the Evergreen Cooperatives in Cleveland, OH. The Valley Alliance of Worker Cooperatives (VAWC) is a cooperative of 8 worker-coops in Western Massachusetts created to serve their members and promote the development of the cooperative economy.

