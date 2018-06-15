A Public Bank for the Public Good

What would students in debt, worker coops, and entrepreneurs stand to gain from a public bank in the financial capital of the world? This week, putting communities over commodities with leading figures in the fight for a new economy for working people.

Is a Public Bank in the financial capital of the world possible? And how will that public bank help worker co-ops, students, entrepreneurs, and more? Deyanira del Río from the New Economy Project, Linda Levy of the Lower East Side People's Federal Credit Union and Enlace's Cindy Martinez on why it's more needed than ever - and what they're doing to make it happen. Then, a look at the Public Bank NYC's recent launch action with New York City organizations, including New York Public Interest Research Group; NY Communities for Change; and The Working World.

