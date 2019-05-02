The Power of Worker Cooperatives
Rebecca Kemble was first struck by worker cooperatives when she became a cab driver at Union Cab Cooperative and learned that she was one part of democratically owning and operating the cooperative. Since then, she’s advocated for worker cooperative models, which transfer ownership, decision-making and control into the hands of laborers. On today’s show, Kemble hosts the show and invites a bevy of guests with expertise on the subject to weigh in.
Her guests are Georgia Allen and Josezette Bridges of the Soaring Independent Cooperative, Mariela Quesada Centeno of Centro Hispano and Roots 4 Change, Charity Schmidt of the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition and the UW Center for Cooperatives, and Ruth Rohlich of the City of Madison Office of Business Resources.
