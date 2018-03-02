Jackson and Beyond
Kali Akuno on Cooperation, Solidarity, and Struggle
Center for Political Education
On February 4, 2018 Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson spoke on the challenges and opportunities facing Black communities struggling for self-determination in Jackson, MI and beyond.
Akuno's comments were part of a larger conversation that included brandon king of Cooperation Jackson, Najari Smith of Cooperation Richmonds, and Jackie Byers of the Black Organizing Project.
This event was presented by Center for Political Education (CPE) and East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (EBASE).
Video by Lucas Guilkey
Publication Date:
Friday, March 2, 2018
