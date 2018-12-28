Interviews from the 2018 US Worker Co-op National Conference

Host Niswander interviews attendees at the 2018 US Worker Cooperative National Conference.

Guests:

Part 1

Matthew Cropp - Vermont Employee Ownership and Vermont Solidarity Investment Club Center

Rebecca Lurie - CUNY (City University of New York) School of Labor and Urban Studies

Lisabeth Ryder - LUCI (Los Angeles Union Cooperative Initiative)

Liz Anderson - North American Student Cooperative Association

Xio Lugo and Roxanne Franck - Story 2: Cooperative Design Studio

Alvin Engo, Jr. - Voicewaves Media Collective

Part 2

Sue Lopez and Ashley Ortiz - Arizmendi Bakery

Lela Klein - Greater Dayton Cooperative Initiative

Molly Madden - RedHen Collective

Mary Hoyer - U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives

Tim Palmer - Democracy At Work Institute

David Hammer - ICA Group

