Interviews from the 2018 US Worker Co-op National Conference
Host Niswander interviews attendees at the 2018 US Worker Cooperative National Conference.
Guests:
Part 1
Matthew Cropp - Vermont Employee Ownership and Vermont Solidarity Investment Club Center
Rebecca Lurie - CUNY (City University of New York) School of Labor and Urban Studies
Lisabeth Ryder - LUCI (Los Angeles Union Cooperative Initiative)
Liz Anderson - North American Student Cooperative Association
Xio Lugo and Roxanne Franck - Story 2: Cooperative Design Studio
Alvin Engo, Jr. - Voicewaves Media Collective
Part 2
Sue Lopez and Ashley Ortiz - Arizmendi Bakery
Lela Klein - Greater Dayton Cooperative Initiative
Molly Madden - RedHen Collective
Mary Hoyer - U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives
Tim Palmer - Democracy At Work Institute
David Hammer - ICA Group
