Co-ops for Art, Food, Housing and More

An interview with Noémi Giszpenc
Everything Co-op

Vernon Interviews Ms. Noémi Giszpenc, Executive Director of Cooperative Development Institute. Vernon and Noémi discuss the role that cooperatives can play in the Arts,the role that African American Women have played in the cooperative movement, and CDI's work to help start-up cooperatives, and support existing cooperative businesses. 

 

Publication Date: 
Friday, May 4, 2018
Arts & Cultural Creation
Food
Housing
United States
Artist-Run Centers
Support Organizations
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Immigrant Justice
Racial Justice
Workplace Democracy
