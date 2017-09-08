Resident-Owned Communities
Stories from Minnesota and Montana
Pat Streeter
Mary Lou Affleck
Pat Streeter, Vice President of Park Plaza Cooperative, provides experienced insight into the benefits of becoming a resident owned community. Park Plaza became resident-owned in 2011 and has since completed over $1 million in infrastructure improvements including a complete overhaul of the community’s water and storm sewer systems.
Mary Lou Affleck, of NeighborWorks Montana discusses two resident-owned communities, Mountain Springs Villa in Red Lodge and Green Acres in Kalispell.
Publication Date:
Friday, September 8, 2017
