Pat Streeter, Vice President of Park Plaza Cooperative, provides experienced insight into the benefits of becoming a resident owned community. Park Plaza became resident-owned in 2011 and has since completed over $1 million in infrastructure improvements including a complete overhaul of the community’s water and storm sewer systems.

Mary Lou Affleck, of NeighborWorks Montana discusses two resident-owned communities, Mountain Springs Villa in Red Lodge and Green Acres in Kalispell.

More videos from Northcountry Cooperative Foundation

More videos from MSU Park County Extension

Go to the GEO front page