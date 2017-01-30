Interview with Josefina Luna

GEO Podcast #7
Grassroots Economic Organizing

Josefina Luna of CERO discusses relationships between cooperative consultants, developers and worker-owners with Josh Davis, in the seventh installment of the GEO podcast.

Dania Flores-Heagney of Access Consulting co-op provided interpretation services.

 

About the author: 

Josefina Luna is a world citizen born on the Dominican Republic’s north coast. She studied education and worked as a teacher for 15 years before moving to Boston in 1993. From her mother, Josefina learned to plant trees. She felt the satisfaction of having a garden in the yard with abundant food for her family. She learned to love and respect her environment and has been an environmental activist ever since.

