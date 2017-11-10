How Cooperative Ideals Can Transform Online Platforms
An Interview with Nathan Schneider
Reinvent
Nathan Schneider, scholar-in-residence of media studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, views the origins of the digital platform as a direct response to the global financial crisis of 2008. This period of instability “required people to reconfigure their economic lives,” Schneider says, “and they turned towards the platform economy out of need and hope.”
About the author:
About Reinvent: Reinvent gathers top innovators in video conversations to fundamentally reinvent our world.
Publication Date:
Friday, November 10, 2017
