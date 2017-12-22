The Grassroots Movement for Sanctuary
An Interview with Ravi Ragbir & Sara Gozalo
The Laura Flanders Show
Can sanctuary exist in a state that still insists on broken windows policing? This week on the Laura Flanders Show, Ravi Ragbir and Sara Gozalo of The New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City describe pushing back state pressure and creating real sanctuary, communally, through partnering not policing.
Publication Date:
Friday, December 22, 2017
