Cooperatives, Community Development and Social Justice

An Interview with Jessica Gordon-Nembhard and Ed Whitfield
Communal Expressions

Richard Rice interviews Jessica Gordon-Nembhard, PhD and Ed Whitfield on Cooperatives, Community Development and Social Justice.

Jessica is the author of "Collective Courage: A History of African American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice" [and a member of the GEO collective]. Ed is a social critic, writer and co-Managing Director of the Fund for Democratic Communities.

 

Go to the GEO front page

About the author: 

Communal Expressions is a podcast dedicated to gathering communal voices to sustain and uplift the African American community. Our focus community is Greater Birmingham, Alabama.

Publication Date: 
Monday, May 7, 2018
United States
Consumer Cooperatives
Mutual-Aid & Self-Help Groups
Producer Cooperatives
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Racial Justice
Workplace Democracy
Linking Opposition & Alternatives
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative economy
place-based (local) economics
solidarity economy
  • Share
  • 606 reads

Subscribe

A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!

Donate

Donate to GEO, catalyze more worker co-ops and solidarity economies: 

Syndicate

Subscribe to Syndicate