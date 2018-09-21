Cooperation Chicago

Building Chicago's Worker Co-op Ecosystem
Illinois Worker Cooperative Alliance
John Marshall Law School Business Enterprise Law Clinic

This report examines the challenges and opportunities of worker cooperatives in the Chicagoland region. The paper discusses the need for worker cooperative development in Chicago, the current barriers cooperatives face to operating, and potential suggestions for local policy aimed at creating policies which would enable worker cooperatives to thrive.

[full screen]

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Friday, September 21, 2018
Community Development
United States
Worker Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Workplace Democracy
Networking & Collaboration
Solidarity Economy Organizing
  • Share
  • 192 reads