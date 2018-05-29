We'll See It When We Know It

Recognizing Emergent Solidarity Economy, Part 2
Matt Noyes

Adapted from a Final Masters Project in Applied Social Economy and Cooperative Enterprise for the School of Business Administration, Mondragón University, Oñati, Euskadi / Spain. July, 2017

The survey form and research data are available on request, under a Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike International License.  Read part one here.

[full screen]

 

About the author: 

Matt Noyes is a social movement educator based in Colorado Springs, Colorado who writes on horizontal education, union democracy and reform, workers cooperatives, and solidarity economy. 

When citing this article, please use the following format: Matt Noyes (2018). We'll See It When We Know It: Recognizing Emergent Solidarity Economy, Part 2. Grassroots Economic Organizing (GEO), http://geo.coop/story/well-see-it-when-we-know-it-0
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
