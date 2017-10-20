Tips for More Effective Meetings

GEO Podcast #9
Do your meetings get side-tracked and off-topic? Does your group have a difficult time following through on decisions? Jennifer Rau of Sociocracy For All (SoFA) offers some tips for getting the most out of meetings and avoiding common pitfalls.

Friday, October 20, 2017
Workplace Democracy
Democratic Dialog & Deliberation
