Successful Self-Governance at a Worker Co-op

How does sociocracy work in a worker-owned coop? Hear Joe and Peggy, worker-owners of the Blue Scorcher bakery in Astoria, OR (USA). They have been using sociocracy for a while and they share their stories and best insights. How does sociocracy change the group dynamics? Are non-owners part of the self-governance? What happens when we talk about money? How did they afford to get their training? Follow the tour behind the scenes for some real-life experience!

