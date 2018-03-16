Power and Agency, Trauma and Oppression

[Note: This “podcast” was not intended to be a podcast. Steve Wineman is working with me on a book I am writing, Growing Democracy: a cultural strategy for growing our love and democracy. He is the author of Power-Under: trauma and nonviolent social change. We discovered we had different perspectives on the nature of power, which is an important part of my strategic thinking. I wanted to understand his thinking and to record our conversation so I could refer back to it. There are some small passages that refer to the book work, but for the most part it is a straight forward discussion about power, agency, and oppression. ~Michael Johnson]

Author of The Therapy Journal and Power Under: Trauma and Nonviolent Social Change, Steven Wineman, talks with GEO collective member Michael Johnson about the many ways trauma and oppression express themselves, the nature of power and agency, and the ways we can begin to heal our old wounds to be better able to create the world we want to inhabit.

