Permaculture + Sociocracy
Stories from the Field
Sociocracy For All
The principles of permaculture and sociocracy are well aligned, making these two natural partners. But for permaculture organizations that did not start out using sociocracy, what is it like for the community to learn and to adopt sociocracy as their governing approach? What are the challenges, the wins and some tips to help permaculturists who are new to sociocracy, to get started?
Hear from our guest speakers, Henny Freitas and Julian Howell, who share this vision and who have been in the trenches seeing what it’s like for permaculture organizations to adopt sociocracy.
Go to the GEO front page
Publication Date:
Friday, December 29, 2017
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 3: Cuban Worker Co-ops - NEW!
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action