Permaculture + Sociocracy

The principles of permaculture and sociocracy are well aligned, making these two natural partners. But for permaculture organizations that did not start out using sociocracy, what is it like for the community to learn and to adopt sociocracy as their governing approach? What are the challenges, the wins and some tips to help permaculturists who are new to sociocracy, to get started?

Hear from our guest speakers, Henny Freitas and Julian Howell, who share this vision and who have been in the trenches seeing what it’s like for permaculture organizations to adopt sociocracy.

Friday, December 29, 2017
