Patterns for Decentralised Organising

Practical guidance for humming teams
Richard D. Bartlett

How can we be inclusive without spending all our time in meetings? How do we deal with power imbalances? How do we prioritise what to work on? How do we undo our programming and develop an open, collaborative culture? And where does accountability come from if there is no boss!?

Publication Date: 
Monday, September 17, 2018
