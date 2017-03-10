Lessons From a Successful Resistance Movement

The UK's Anti-Poll Tax Campaign Was Won
Ramsey Kanaan

[Editor's note: Ramsey Kanaan founed AK Press as a teenager, after discovering punk rock and anarchism.  In 2008 he co-founded PM Press.  In this talk and the following Q&A session, Ramsey discusses how a core group of 30 organizers successfully catalyzed a mass-movement in the UK to resist the Poll Tax, under Margaret Thatcher. His presentation was filmed by JJ Noire.]

