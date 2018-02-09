Giving Feedback

You like contributing and helping others, and you also want to improve how you work together. But finding the right words to give feedback is hard - especially when you see something that needs improvement. How can you think about feedback so it is easy to give and easy for people to hear? NVC (non-violent communication) and sociocracy are a powerful combination of frameworks that help us becoming resilient, self-healing organizations, improving how we work together and how we relate to each other as human beings.

