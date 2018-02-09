Giving Feedback
Non-Violent Communication and Sociocracy
Sociocracy For All
You like contributing and helping others, and you also want to improve how you work together. But finding the right words to give feedback is hard - especially when you see something that needs improvement. How can you think about feedback so it is easy to give and easy for people to hear? NVC (non-violent communication) and sociocracy are a powerful combination of frameworks that help us becoming resilient, self-healing organizations, improving how we work together and how we relate to each other as human beings.
Publication Date:
Friday, February 9, 2018
