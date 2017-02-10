Getting to Consent with Sociocracy

Inviting, Welcoming, and Dealing with Objections
Sociocracy For All (SoFA)

This is a recording of the webinar from Oct 2016 about how to deal with objections.  See our website for the decision-making sheet and other resources.

 

This video features SoFA's version of the decision-making sheet, a "cheat sheet" for all groups who want to follow a smooth, transparent and effective process that supports equal voice in the group.

 

Friday, February 10, 2017
