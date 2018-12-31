A GEO Get-Together with Dr. Jessica Gordon-Nembhard

Celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday by joining Jessica Gordon-Nembhard and talking with her about her latest research on worker co-ops, and the kinds of questions she grapples with as she connects solidarity economics and cooperatives to racial and economic justice.



GEO will host the nationwide event on January 19, starting at 4pm EST for an hour and a half in its Zoom room. There are 95 seats for donors, subscribers, and the general public. Register below. Up to January 10, priority seating will go to donors and subscribers.



Jessica continues to explore and research the ways that cooperatives, especially worker co-ops, are a community economic development strategy and benefit their communities; and if/how they can transform policing and public safety practices.



One of her particular areas of focus is incarcerated worker co-ops and co-ops owned by returning citizens around the world. She collaborates with a group of national colleagues on exploring US options for promoting, educating people about, and establishing such co-ops.



Dr. Gordon-Nembhard also presents this research nationally and internationally to co-op researchers and practitioners, social justice advocates, and increasingly to progressive criminologists, grappling with community-based approaches to justice.



Jessica also invites participants to share their own relevant information and materials for cooperative economics education. Come talk with Jessica about all that...and hear about progress on the Collective Courage graphic novel!

Tickets are FREE for GEO donors; $5 for Newsletter subscribers; and $10 for the general public.

