Cooperative Ownership in the Tech World
Robert Matney is Co-Owner and COO of Polycot Associates, a web development agency and is a co-founder and Technology Director of Whirligig Productions. Robert is also Technology Director for Hidden Room Theatre and a Board Trustee for Austin Shakespeare, a multi-award-winning stage and voice actor and director, and a web technologist with Polycot Associates...
Robert [leads] a discussion of cooperative business models and their place in the world of technology and development. Using the company Polycot Associates (a web development firm where Robert is the COO) as a case study, Robert will briefly touch upon the differing types of cooperatives and where tech/dev lives in the broader cooperative movement before transitioning into questions such as how to handle tactical management with loose hierarchy in the context of an egalitarian member-owner leadership structure, as well as the process via which Polycot was converted from a sole proprietorship with contractors into a coop.
Watch more from Austin Tech Live on Youtube
Go to the GEO front page
Austin Tech Live presents the best of the Austin startup and technology community. Every night panels, presentations, and pitch events are streamed from http://capitalfactory.lifesize.com and then archived here.
Capital Factory is the entrepreneurial center of gravity in Austin, Texas. Located in the middle of downtown, Capital Factory has 50,000 square feet full of startups and entrepreneurs. Take classes to learn the skills that startups need, attend meet ups to find a co-founder, rent a desk for your startup or apply for funding and mentorship in the Incubator.
