Cooperative Ownership in the Tech World

Robert Matney is Co-Owner and COO of Polycot Associates, a web development agency and is a co-founder and Technology Director of Whirligig Productions. Robert is also Technology Director for Hidden Room Theatre and a Board Trustee for Austin Shakespeare, a multi-award-winning stage and voice actor and director, and a web technologist with Polycot Associates...

Robert [leads] a discussion of cooperative business models and their place in the world of technology and development. Using the company Polycot Associates (a web development firm where Robert is the COO) as a case study, Robert will briefly touch upon the differing types of cooperatives and where tech/dev lives in the broader cooperative movement before transitioning into questions such as how to handle tactical management with loose hierarchy in the context of an egalitarian member-owner leadership structure, as well as the process via which Polycot was converted from a sole proprietorship with contractors into a coop.

