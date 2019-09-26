Community Land Trusts: A Model for Reparations?
400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, many people agree reparations are due, but what would they look like? How about affordable property put into Black hands, in perpetuity? Could community land trusts be one way of making repairs? A lawyer, a policy advocate and an organizer with homeless New Yorkers, explain what’s possible, and what’s being done.
Featured Guests: Executive Director of the National Economic and Social Rights Initiative Catherine Albisa
Director of the Center For Gender Sexuality & Law at Columbia University Professor Katherine Franke
Senior Organizer for Picture the Homeless Jaritza Geigel
