The Burden of Ambiguity

[Editor's note: The paper below, by cooperative researcher Avery Edenfield, is considerably more 'academic' than our usual fare. However, the topic is one that should be of keen interest to cooperators, as it provides some useful insights about where and when ambiguity in our bylaws and operating agreements can be usefully employed, and where it should be avoided. Avery has also written a summary of his research on writing in cooperatives for a more general audience, and provided some best practices for cooperators, in his article Documents are Social Actions.]

