Writing the Solidarity Economy
A Discussion with Nathan Schneider and Cadwell Turnbull
GEO Collective
Nathan Schneider and Cadwell Turnbull discuss different aspects of writing about the Solidarity Economy movement, from both fiction and non-fiction perspectives.
Read Cadwell's story in The Verge, Monsters Come Howling in Their Season
Pre-order Cadwell's forthcoming novel The Lesson
Order Nathan's book Everything for Everyone
Publication Date:
Monday, March 25, 2019
