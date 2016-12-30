When Spider Webs Unite, They Can Tie Up a Lion

Cooperation in Ethiopia
Agriterra

Agriterra is a Netherlands-based organization which provides consultancy services for farmers and cooperatives, especially in third world countries. By collaborating with the Dutch agricultural organization and agricultural cooperatives and businesses, Agriterra supports economic development of farmers in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Publication Date: 
Friday, December 30, 2016
Community Development
Organizational Support & Development
Africa
Western Europe
Producer Cooperatives
Economic Justice
Networking & Collaboration
Solidarity Economy Organizing
cooperative economy
local living economies
solidarity economy
