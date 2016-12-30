When Spider Webs Unite, They Can Tie Up a Lion
Cooperation in Ethiopia
Agriterra
Agriterra is a Netherlands-based organization which provides consultancy services for farmers and cooperatives, especially in third world countries. By collaborating with the Dutch agricultural organization and agricultural cooperatives and businesses, Agriterra supports economic development of farmers in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Go to the GEO front page
Publication Date:
Friday, December 30, 2016
Search
Subscribe
A weekly email newsletter connecting you with our latest issues, articles and special features. Subscribe now!
Movement Pages
Recent Issues
- 2: Building Regional Solidarity Economy Networks-NEW!
- 1: Expanding the Reach of Food Co-ops
- 18: The Southern Cooperative Movement
- 17: Scaling-Up the Cooperative Movement
- 16: Intentional Communities and Solidarity Economics
- 15: Advancing the Development of Worker Co-ops-ADWC 2013
- 14: The Anniversary Issue
- 13: The Frank Lindenfeld Memorial
- 12: International Year of the Cooperative
- 11: Lessons for Today from "Black Like Me"
- 10: Occupy! Connect! Create!
- 9: Collective Action: Research, Practice and Theory
- 8: Worker Cooperative Development Models
- 7: The Cooperative Advantage
- 6: Inter-cooperation is Key
- 5: Education For Economic Liberation
- 4: Land, Food, Childcare, Laundry, and a Book
- 3: Worker Cooperative Replication
- 2: Strengthening the Movement
- 1: Grassroots Democracy In Action