What's It Like to be a Worker-Owner?

GEO Collective members Malikia Johnson and Cadwell Turnbull interviewed several attendees at the Worker Cooperative National Conference, held in Los Angeles, California in September of 2018. In these two interviews, worker-owners from Mandela Grocery (West Oakland, California) and Future Focus Media Co-op (Worcester, Massachusetts) talk about the best parts and the hardest parts of being a co-owner in a democratic business.

