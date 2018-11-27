What Your Co-op Needs to Know About the New Tax Laws
Longtime cooperative accountant Bruce Mayer reviews the basics of worker co-op taxation, and then goes into the ways that the new tax law might change how worker co-ops make financial decisions and operate their co-ops.
Information on the tax law changes is important for decision making. The value of different forms of organization - partnership, Sub-chapter T corporation and S-corporation has changed. In some cases what is deductible or not has changed. Longtime cooperative accountant Bruce Mayer will review the basics of worker co-op taxation to make sure everyone is on the same page, and then go into the ways that the new tax law might change how they make financial decisions and operate their worker co-op. We will keep it as simple as the subject allows, with ample time for audience questions.
