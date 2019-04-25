What Makes an Intentional Community Successful?

Fellowship for Intentional Community

There's no need to reinvent the wheel. But there are many different kinds of wheels for different situations. Answering the question, what makes an intentional community successful, is tricky, because every group is unique. But there are common issues and themes that ever group faces, and there's lots we do know about what you need to address to make things work.

 

Go to the GEO front page

Publication Date: 
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Community Development
Intentional Communities
solidarity economy
  • Share
  • 95 reads