Upcoming Event: Writing the Solidarity Economy

Friday, March 8th, 2019. 6 pm EST, on Zoom. Register here

Please join us for our second GEO Get-Together with Nathan Schneider and Cadwell Turnbull as they discuss their recent media work on solidarity economics.

Nathan Schneider is writer and assistant professor of media studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. He has written three books and a number of articles in publications like The Nation, The New Republic, The New York Timesand The New Yorker. His most recent book is Everything For Everyone: The Radical Tradition that Is Shaping the Next Economy. He was also a co-editor of Ours to Hack and to Own: The Rise of Platform-Cooperativism, A New Vision for the Future of Work and a Fairer Internet.

Cadwell Turnbull is a writer and a GEO Collective member. His work has appeared in The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2018, The Verge, Asimov's Science Fiction, Lightspeed, and Nightmare Magazine. His debut novel The Lesson is out in June. His Verge story "Monsters Come Howling in Their Season" imagines a future solidarity commonwealth in the Virgin Islands which uses a collectively-owned AI to combat the effects of climate change.

Nathan and Cadwell will be discussing their work, its intersection with the cooperative movement and the need for co-op narratives. They will be joined by other GEO members and an audience for a broader discussion.

[You will recieve an email with sign-in information for the Zoom meeting when you register for a ticket at Eventbrite.]

Go to the GEO front page